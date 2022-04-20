Trox Gallery and Gifts is accepting entries for a new exhibition.
“Reflections: A Self-Portrait Exhibition” will be on display from April 27 - May 28. The call for entries asks artists to submit artwork that depicts themselves in any number of ways, including literal, physical and metaphorical, via any medium.
One entry will be accepted per artist in either 2D or 3D media. All ages are welcome to submit a portrait, but the artist must live with a 25-mile radius of Emporia.
Artwork must be dry, clean and ready for display. Paper entries must be framed.
Frames and canvases must have a wire or sawtooth hanger.
All art should be delivered to Trox Gallery, 715 Commercial St., by 7 p.m. Sunday, April 24.
A $5 entry fee is required.
For questions, call or text 620-208-8769.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.