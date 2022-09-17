Reviewed by Marcia Lawrence
“The Orchard” by Theresa Weir, Grand Central Publishing 2011, ISBN 9780446584685, Paperback, 238 pages, $12.99
I’m not a fan of memoir, but “The Orchard” proves the exception to the rule. The story takes place in Iowa, but the farming descriptions ring true for this Kansan, including the descriptions of pesticide use and production methods steeped in the way it’s always been done.
In the Author’s Note (she dedicates the book to her children), Weir says, “A variety of apple called Sweet Melinda did not exist. The Sweet Melindas’ story in this book symbolizes the old and original orchard, hand planted by my husband’s great-grandfather over a hundred years ago and eventually destroyed by the codling moth. All of the scenes featuring the Sweet Melindas were drawn from the real-life drama and struggle to save the old orchard. …”
A city girl with only tenuous ties to the area and the golden son of a prominent local family fall in love. Oh, and did I mention that the boy’s family and their profitable orchard operation are said to be cursed? Sometimes, you just can’t make this stuff up. “The Orchard”, however, is far more than a love story.
The book moves along quickly — a plus for any memoir — with a dark cloud of foreboding hovering over every chapter. Weir accurately captures the paralyzing rural double whammy of “we’ve always done it this way” and “you’re not from around here, are you?” She paints the story of her own life in the varying shades of the small town’s judgment of different and same.
This is a morality tale, in the purest sense. Weir deftly portrays the conflict between the forces of good and evil for possession of a person’s soul. In this case, evil is ably and amply represented by the ever-increasing use of pesticides on apples grown for sale on the family farm.
“Winter turned to spring, and I gradually began to accept farming risks as part of life. Like coal miners who know their job is dangerous, or artists who work with lead and bronze. Every occupation can impact a person’s health. These were the excuses I made, and the fact that nobody was dropping dead lulled me into a false sense of security.”
Farm production methods have shown some change for the better in the quarter-century since Weir’s story unfolded. Science continues to prove that practices the author questioned were, indeed, detrimental to consumers, producers and the soil upon which we depend to yield the food we eat. But what sets “The Orchard” apart is that it is a personal story, one any rural person can easily relate to. It is poignant, merciless and heartbreaking. This same story continues to play out day after day, year after year on both family farms and corporate farms across the heartland.
Through her intensely personal story, and against the odds, Weir evokes the urgent need to re-think many aspects of food production. Just because we’ve always done it that way doesn’t automatically make it the right way.
