"Very Good Things," by Martha Stewart, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2021, $30.00.
Perennial favorite, Martha Stewart, is back with a recently published book just in time for all those New Year’s resolutions. If you have been a longtime fan of Ms. Stewart, you will be familiar with the phrase, “Good Things.” In her new book, she presents new tips and tricks while still honoring past advice.
The layout of the book is pleasing with color photos, drawings, and clear instructions for the more complicated tasks. It is an excellent reference that one will refer to on many occasions. It would be a great housewarming gift.
Not only does one learn how to clean a flower vase, but the photo that accompanies the instructions showed many different arrangements that gave one inspiration on how to casually throw together a window tableau. In fact, the photos are beautifully staged and are enjoyable to look at just by themselves. Some of the photos are funny like the one with a vacuum cleaner and a wary cat.
When it comes to cleaning, harsh chemicals are avoided so that one can proceed with an eco-friendly mindset. For instance, she suggests using essential oil and baking soda to make your tub and tile sparkle. Vinegar seems to be a must have. There are at least 11 ways to use this liquid from a glass cleaner to a laundry brightener. One can even use vinegar to do two seemingly opposite things: to keep cut flowers alive longer and to kill weeds. It depends on what is added to the vinegar.
Lest one think that this book is just for cleaning, there are tips for gardening and how to use the bounty of your garden in the kitchen. While this book is not toted as a cookbook, there are suggestions on how to put together sheet pan meals and what to do with overripe strawberries. Once you learn about make-and-freeze burritos, you may want to invite people over. The final chapters include all the good things that one can do to celebrate the holidays or just a long weekend. Plus, there is an index for quick referral.
The pages of this book contain a wealth of projects big and small. Seasoned readers of Martha Stewart Living Magazine will find their old favorites, but new readers will be motivated as well. After paging through the book, I was inspired to do some cleaning and organizing in my own corner of the world. Which is, of course, a very good thing.
