It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Peggy Joyce Torrens, a beloved member of her community, on March 16, 2023, at the age of 91. Peggy was born on August 19, 1931 in Toronto, Woodson County to her parents Daisy (Strimple) Roberts and Cecil Arden Roberts. She was a loving wife to her husband, Floyd J. Torrens, a devoted mother to her children, Nick Torrens, Sandra Torrens, and Rusty (Tammy) Torrens, and a caring grandmother to her grandchildren, Christine Torrens, Brent (Daryean) Torrens, Sierra (Matthew) Balli, and Leah (Nic) Cerretti and sister to her siblings, Eva J. Hartsook, Clair K. Roberts, and Ruth A. Culvahouse.
Peggy was known for her kind heart, fierce spirit, and unwavering commitment to her family and friends. She had a contagious laugh and a compassionate personality that made those around her feel welcome and valued. Her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to being a dedicated wife and mother, Peggy was also a successful career woman who made a significant impact in her community by working at the Emporia Gazette, Lyon County Road and Bridge for 22 years and as a Lyon County Commissioner for eight years. She was a natural leader who inspired others with her vision and work ethic. She will be remembered as a trailblazer and a mentor to many.
Peggy is survived by her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Ayden Westbrook, Lydia Torrens, Andrew Torrens, Annistyn Torrens, Jackson Balli, James Balli, Isabella Balli, Sam Cerretti, Beau Long, Hadley Long, Stratton Long; sibling, Ruth A. Culvahouse; and many other family members and friends who loved her deeply. We offer our heartfelt gratitude for the immeasurable impact Peggy had on our lives.
A memorial service will be held at Horizon Plaza (1531 Wheeler Street) on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Salvation Army.
