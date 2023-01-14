Denise K. Heter, Emporia, died Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
A complete obituary will be published later. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
