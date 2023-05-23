Mary Patricia Wamser of Emporia died on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor in Emporia. She was 89.
Pat was born on November 29, 1933, in Emporia, Kansas, the daughter of Charles and Margaret Evans Sloan. She married David Evans and was later divorced. Pat later married Donald C. Wamser on May 15, 1976, in Sedalia, Colorado. He survives.
Surviving family members include her husband, Donald C. Wamser of Emporia; daughter, Debra Evans of Lebo, Kansas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mamie Nimmo, and Betty Peterson; and brothers, Charles Sloan and Jerry Sloan.
Pat worked for the State Bank of Lebo for 25 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Emporia as well as a bridge club, the United Methodist Women, and Ball-McColm Post 1980 Women’s Auxiliary.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Emporia with burial following at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. The visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday night at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
