The Humane Society of the Flint Hills has announced steps to protect humans and animals as it prepares to reopen the Emporia Animal Shelter.
Adoptions have been suspended since March 26 — the day Gov. Laura Kelly enacted a statewide stay-at-home order. Volunteer services were also suspended.
As of Monday, adoptions are now being conducted by appointment only.
"Please contact the Emporia Animal Shelter for an application and to schedule your adoption appointment," HSFH Director Caitlin Flood said in a written release. "To see all of the animals available for adoption please check Emporia Animal Shelter’s PetFinder.com page."
Animals on a "stray hold" can be picked up by calling and making arrangements with the shelter ahead of time. The volunteer program will continue its suspension at this time.
"Due to the lack of adoption fees and donation during the period of March 26 - May 3, the shelter is asking for help from the community," Flood said. "Fosters are needed as temporary homes for dogs currently living at the shelter. Donations, both monetary and from the Emporia Animal Shelter Wish List, are needed — especially cat food."
Flood asked community members to consider become members of the Humane Society. Memberships are $15 per year for individuals or $50 for businesses.
For more information, or to make a donation, visit the Humane Society of the Flint Hills website at www.humanesocietyflinthills.org.
Flood said the shelter also wants to mitigate the spread of misinformation regarding the spread of COVID-19 between animals and humans.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while there are "a very small number of pets, including dogs and cats, outside and inside the United States reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 after close contact with people with COVID-19," the CDC has not received any other reports of these types of infections. There is no evidence to date that pets can spread the virus to people.
