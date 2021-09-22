The USD 253 Emporia Public Schools board of education received a review of how its COVID-19 protocols had been working Wednesday, with indicators suggesting that the measures have been effective.
Interim Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Brad Kempf reported that last week there were a total of 18 students who tested positive while there were 29 who were in home quarantine and 62 in the school-based Test-to-Learn modified quarantine. Thirty-two vaccinated students were allowed to return to class after close contacts in school, and 46% of district students eligible to receive the vaccine have had at least one dose.
Kempf also reported that so far this week had been “slow for COVID” with just three positive cases among students and one positive case among staff.
Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said that the COVID Advisory Board recommended that the district continue with its school board-approved protocols “because they are working.”
“In talking with other superintendents in other districts, same thing,” she said. “Superintendents that have a universal masking policy and they’re using those mitigation strategies are able to keep those numbers down with Test-to Learn as well. And then districts that are not are having some challenges.”
Anderson-Harder also said that the COVID Advisory Board was tentatively planning to revisit its recommended protocols sometime in October.
The board also adopted a health insurance plan for 2022 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas Option 5 based upon the recommendations of the district’s health insurance committee of seven licensed staff, eight licensed staff, three administrators and one board member.
This plan will require the district to up its monthly contribution from $402 to $438 per staff member.
District employees will have three options to choose from. Further information regarding the options can be found at https://tinyurl.com/5y94et7t.
The school board’s next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.