Special to The Gazette
The Interact Club at the Emporia Middle School, led by Andrew Hawley, raised $900 for Emporia TFI children in foster care.
The Interact Club is an after-school club of seventh graders who are in partnership with the Rotary Club of Emporia. Their mission is to provide community service to help local organizations.
The Interact Club was charged with creating a community project for Emporia. Students brainstormed different problems in the community such as homelessness, food insecurity and littering. After much research and debate, the students decided they wanted to help children in foster care.
The decision to help children in foster care led to more research to find an agency that helps children in foster care. In their research, the students saw the work that TFI did and decided it was a perfect match for the fundraiser. Next, the middle schoolers needed to define how they would raise money. They figured out that a fundraiser during lunchtime would be a good way to generate funds for foster children. So, the Interact Club sold pop, chips, candy bars, ring pops during their lunchtime and raised $900 to be donated to TFI.
TFI presented the group of middle schoolers with a Certificate of Appreciation that they hung on the wall.
If you are interested in donating to help local children in foster care, please email Fund Development Specialist Sheila Kearney at skearney@tfifamily.org. You can also make donations online at www.tfikidsfund.org.
Give to a child today to give them a brighter future tomorrow.
