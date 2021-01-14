The Emporia Fire Department responded to a reported fire at 115 S. Union Thursday morning.
The call regarding an oven fire came in at 9:15 a.m.
The fire was completely contained inside of the oven with no damage to the rest of the house and the all-clear was given by 9:45 a.m.
