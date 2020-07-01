Lyon County's active number of novel coronavirus stayed flat Wednesday after two new positives and two new recoveries were reported by public health officials.
The county currently has 19 active cases, with 499 total positives overall. There have been 472 total recoveries and seven deaths since March. Three local patients remain hospitalized.
As of Wednesday, 2,780 people in the county had been tested for the virus — about 8.17 percent of the population.
While Lyon County's numbers have remained relatively low compared to recent weeks, there has been a resurgence in COVID-19 cases around the state. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Wednesday that the state has had 14,990 reported novel coronavirus cases, which was up 3.8 percent or 547, since Monday. There were also two new COVID-19 deaths in that time, raising the state's overall tally since the pandemic began to 272.
Dr. Lee Norman, the top administrator at the state health department, said the spread of the disease slowed in Kansas from mid-May until mid-June, but had again started to rise. The number of new cases a day for the two-week period ending Wednesday was 236, which was the state's highest figure since the two weeks that ended May 15. The figure dipped to 95 for the two weeks that ended June 14.
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly lifted statewide restrictions on businesses and public gatherings May 26, after weeks of complaints that she was moving too slowly to reopen the state's economy. Her action left the rules to each of the state's 105 counties.
Since then, Kansas has seen a 61 percent increase in reported COVID-19 cases, with another 5,653 cases, the Associated Press reported. There have been another 84 COVID-19-related deaths, increasing the total by 45 percent.
Kelly plans to issue an executive order Thursday directing people to wear masks in public, which officials have already done in Wyandotte County in the Kansas City area and Douglas County in northeast Kansas. Wyandotte County has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other county, with 2,394, and an infection rate of 14.5 people per 1,000 residents, nearly three time the state's figure of 5.2. Douglas County has seen its number of reported cases more than double in the past two weeks, to 188 from 85.
As of Wednesday, both Greenwood County and Chase County commissions had opted to override Kelly's mandate and leave the decision up to residents.
Lyon County Commissioners will meet with Public Health Officer Renee Hively Thursday morning and are expected to issue a decision on the matter.
(2) comments
That two of the nine counties which put her in office, and the most populated ones at that.
Looks like Johnson County is opting out, and maybe Sedgwick also. Most are waiting for the "details" in Comrade Kelly's "executive order". The Attorney General is also waiting for the details. I don't think it looks good for the DK, maybe they could re-route around Lyon County in some way?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.