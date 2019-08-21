Nobody was injured, but a camper was deemed a total loss early Wednesday morning after it was struck by lightning in Cottonwood Falls.
Chase County Sheriff Richard Dorneker said his office and the Chase County Fire Department were called in at 1:28 a.m. and responded to the scene at 615 Main St. in Cottonwood Falls for the report of a camper on fire.
It was determined the fire was caused by a lightning strike.
"No one was inside the trailer when the fire started," Dorneker said.
There were no injuries associated with the incident, but the camper was a total loss.
