Drive-thru COVID testing
Lyon County’s free drive-thru COVID testing site operated by GoGetTested and located at the Lyon County Fairgrounds is open 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday through Dec. 30. The site will be closed Dec. 24 - 25 and Jan. 1.
Appointments for testing can be made at www.gogettested.com/kansas or you can just show up.
New hours
As of Jan. 3, 2021 the John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart will be serving meals and handing out bags of pantry food on Sundays from 4 - 5 p.m.
AARP tax-aide sites closed
Due to the nature of the pandemic, the Emporia in-person Tax-Aide sites will not be open this season. This includes the Emporia Senior Center and the Industrial branch of Emporia State Federal Credit Union. The safety and health of taxpayers, volunteers, and the overall community are of the utmost importance. They hope to reopen these locations in 2022.
Bingo canceled
The Lebo American Legion Post 323 has canceled Bingo for Saturday, Dec. 26.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
American Legion meeting canceled
The American Legion will not meet in December. The group plans to meet as scheduled in January.
Commodities distribution
Commodities will be distributed at The Salvation Army, curbside, at 209 W. 4th Ave. from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. today, Dec. 21, until boxes are gone. All persons are required to stay in their vehicle.
If you have any questions please call the office at 620-342-3093.
To be eligible for Commodities, your household’s total monthly income must be below: 1 - $1,383; 2 - $1,868; 3 - $2,353; 4 - $2,839; 5 - $3,324; 6 - $3,809; 7 - $4,295; 8 - *$4,780; *For each additional family member add $486.
Adopt a healthcare hero
Newman Regional Health and Emporia Main Street have teamed up to celebrate local healthcare workers during the pandemic.
Purchase a gift certificate for a NRH employee at www.emporiamainstreet.com/events/adopt-healthcare-hero/ through Dec. 31.
Emporia Community Blood Drive
The Emporia Community Blood Drive is noon - 6 p.m. Jan. 4 and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus Fellowship Hall, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
Make a lifesaving appointment today at www.redcrossblood.org, keyword EMPORIA, or call 800-RED-CROSS. Make sure to bring a photo ID, and drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment.
Come to give between now and Jan. 4 for a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.