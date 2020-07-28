Darleen Evelyn Trimble, of Gridley, Kansas, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Coffey County Hospital. She was 88.
Darleen was born February 13, 1932, in Morganville, Clay County, Kansas, to Cecil and Muriel (Worley) Sump. She graduated high school in Morganville and attended cosmetology school in Salina, where she met Ival Trimble, who was in town studying business.
Darleen and Ival were married at the Methodist church in Morganville in 1950. They explored the region with Ival’s work for Leidigh-Havens Lumber Company, which brought them to Delphos around 1952, where they lived for twelve years. Darleen ran a beauty salon from their home while Ival worked at the bank.
In 1964, Darleen and Ival moved to Gridley with their three sons. Darleen kept the boys in line and supported Ival through his career at Citizens State Bank. The family enjoyed summer vacations to Minnesota, and Darleen and Ival travelled with friends and family around the country and beyond.
Darleen was a member of Harmony EHU. She served as a den mother for Cub Scouts and helped with years of 4-H projects. She loved to visit with family and spend time with her grandkids. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, fashion, decorating, shopping, and keeping up with magazines and newspapers. She collected jewelery and antique cookware, sewing tools, and dishes as well as books about collecting. She hosted the best family holiday get-togethers and made Christmases extra special.
In the 1980s, Darleen found a passion for quilting and an outlet for her creativity. She displayed her works around the state and beyond, and her quilts found homes with her kids and grandkids. One of her quilts was exhibited at the Capitol building in Topeka and subsequently at Bloomingdale’s in New York City. She made many friends through her quilting guilds over the years. Darleen leaves behind more than 40 completed quilts along with a sewing room packed with fabric, patterns, and projects in progress—her “U.F.O.s”, as she called them, short for “un-finished objects”.
After seventy years of marriage, Darleen was preceded in death by Ival on June 20, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Celia Freed and brother-in-law, James Freed.
She is survived by her brother, Arlan Sump and his wife Carol of Clay Center; three sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Judy Trimble of Neodesha, Bruce and Renee Trimble of Gridley, and Randy and Angela Trimble of Burlington; five grandchildren, Tanner Trimble of Emporia, Morgan Trimble and boyfriend Ashley Robson of South Africa, Walker Trimble and wife Carissa of Vassar, Kennedy Trimble of Lenexa, and Brennan Brown of Burlington; and one great-grandson, Wells Trimble of Vassar.
Those who wish to pay respects and sign the register book may visit Jones Funeral Home between 2:00 and 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Private family services and inurnment are planned for a later date at Gridley Cemetery.
