USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case broadcasted a live webinar Thursday afternoon for those affected by the district school closings due to COVID-19.
“Thank you so much for everything you have done to help us with the situation we’re dealing with,” Case said. “We have had a lot coming at us from different levels, and it has then come to you; so thank you for allowing us to work on the fly and be very flexible in what we do.”
The district continues to receive updated information from Lyon County Public Health, Kansas State Department of Health and Environment, the Kansas State Department of Education and other entities.
Case addressed some of the areas in which he has received concern, such as the limitations of internet accessibility and meal programs. The district does not have answers to every concern, but it is making plans where it can as soon as possible. For example, district schools, with the exception of Emporia High School and Timmerman Elementary School, are starting to provide takeaway meals for children up to the age of 18. Each child must be present to pick up food. The meal includes breakfast and lunch. Participants can grab meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the schools, starting next week and slated through the summer.
Case spoke to the fluidity of the continuous learning plan. The state has offered three different learning plans, which aim to help administrators and instructors iron out the logistics of which steps are best to take next. The learning options include: students gathering in groups less than 10 at various intervals, virtual instruction and/or sending out learning packets.
USD 253 has not yet solidified its learning plan, though Case said virtual and postal instruction are the more likely avenues. Instructors have taken this week to begin preparations for communication with students and developing lesson plans that provide the highest quality educational materials for the circumstances.
As of right now, all school-related in-person functions, such as graduation and state assessments, have been suspended. Case is still waiting to hear whether or not the ACT has also been suspended. Enrollment for next year can be done online.
One of the major challenges being addressed is Individualized Education Programs. IEPs and 504s are regulated on a federal level, and the federal government has not yet made a decision on what will happen next. Case assured viewers that those plans would not expire, due to extenuating circumstances.
Parents also questioned whether only core classes would be taught or if electives would continue, as well. Case said the district wants to provide a well-rounded education, but that it would not mirror the full school day. No details have been determined. The Kansas State Department of Education Continuous Learning Task Force directs districts to a maximum of three hours of student commitment per day (approximately 30 minutes per teacher) for grades 6-12. The commitment is less for each preceding grade.
Case said the district is also brainstorming the best way for students to gather their belongings that are still in the school, as well as pick up technology they can use for future instruction. He recognizes the limitation of internet access for some families and is taking that into consideration. Again, no decisions have yet been made.
Students who are enrolled in dual credit programs are encouraged to reach out to their college instructors. Flint Hills Technical College and Emporia State University are transitioning to virtual instruction.
“We’re working nonstop to try to get solutions for you,” Case said. “We know this is an inconvenience for you. We know this is something that has never happened.
“We’re dealing with things we’ve never dealt with, and I think we’re responding as a state, as a community and as an organization — I think we’re putting out a phenomenal response. I am so proud of our people. … We need your help, as a community.”
To watch Thursday’s webinar, and to stay updated on USD 253’s response to COVID-19, visit USD253.org. There will be another, similar webinar tomorrow at noon. A webinar with new information will take place next week. The district will update more information on its website and social media pages.
To volunteer with the district, or to update contact information, contact community.relations@USD253.edu or 620-341-2213.
