Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and KAKE Reporter Pilar Pedraza spoke to more than 500 Kansas high school students about the importance of taking an active role in government during Emporia State University’s Constitution Day keynote address Tuesday morning.
Kelly, who was sworn in as Kansas’ 48th governor in January, spoke of how the Constitution protects and guarantees the rights of US citizens. But, she added, it is the job of the citizens to pay attention and speak up in order to preserve those rights.
“The Constitution of the United States calls on us to take an active role in our government,” she said. “It is every citizens’ job as a member of our country to pay attention, to speak up when we see something that we don’t think is right and to work together and do everything we can to create lasting change.”
Kelly said a politically engaged populace is an “essential” aspect of sustaining a fair democracy. She urged the young people present to register to vote once they come of age and use their voices at the polls as soon as they are able.
“Once you turn 18, you will have an opportunity to vote in every local, state and federal election,” she said. “Exercising this fundamental right, taking an active role in shaping your state and your nation is more than just a right. It’s your responsibility. You have a say in what laws pass and who will represent your voice on a local, state and federal level.”
Kansas teenagers with a valid driver’s license or state-issued identification card who will turn 18 on or before the next election day can pre-register to vote online at www.voteks.org.
“Using these tools, these rights that are given to you by the Constitution, each and every one of you has the power to shape where our state and our country goes next; you really do,” Kelly said. “It isn’t always easy. It takes hard work, commitment, dedication and the ability to work together with your fellow citizens to create compromises, but the rights we are given are too important to let slip away just because it’s not easy. The future of our state and our nation depends on young people like you standing up and being active young citizens.”
Kelly took some time to answer questions from students in attendance, such as what is the hardest thing she has to do as governor (balancing the budget) and what is something she’s learned about herself since taking office (she’s more patient than she thought).
One student asked Kelly to elaborate on the state’s contract between the Department of Children and Families and TFI Family Services. Kelly said the state’s foster care system, which operates by contracting out services to private groups, has been undergoing a large overhaul since she took office.
“There have been tremendous problems in that system,” Kelly said. “I knew it when I became governor, and one of the very first things I did was include in the budget enough funding to restore close to 50 social work positions.”
Many social workers had either left or been terminated in the years prior to Kelly’s election.
“We have really built up that agency, and they are then better able support the contractors,” she said. “While there are still a number of problems in the system, I think we’re making tremendous progress in bringing back what used to be one of the best child welfare systems in the country.”
Another student asked Kelly what her position was on gun control and gun safety. Kelly, who has openly supported 2nd Amendment rights, said she wanted to take the conversation to the people and plans to set up a number of community meetings in order to address gun safety in Kansas.
Pedraza then spoke to students about the Bill of Rights and how it is important for people to stand up and protect their rights, and speak up when they believe something is wrong.
“The rights that we have are the rights that we have fought for,” she said. “When the Bill of Rights was written, it did not apply to all people.”
At that time, she reminded students, the Constitution only applied to a certain part of the population. It was only when people fight for rights that change is made.
“People demanded more rights,” Pedraza said. “People weren’t just getting rights like, ‘You get some rights, and you get some rights.’ It’s not like the Oprah show.”
That’s why, she said, it’s important for everyone to remain engaged in the political process.
“The only way your rights are protected is if you guard them,” she said.
