A Silver Alert was issued across Kansas Tuesday for a woman last seen in Liberal overnight.
A statement from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Ida Knight, 66, has dementia. She vanished from an Liberal apartment complex between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., and “may have had assistance leaving the area.”
Knight's last outfit was a white nightgown and a dark-colored jacket. She's around six feet tall, weighs about 155 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes.
The KBI said Knight normally uses a wheelchair, but can walk short distances.
People who see Knight or know where she might be are asked to call 911.
