The Lyon County Economic Development Relief Committee met for the first time via Zoom, Thursday evening, to discuss how to distribute more than $800,000 in COVID-relief funds to local businesses and organizations.
Governmental Assistance Services Grant Administrator Garrett Nordstrom, who lead the meeting, said 51 applications had been received totaling more than $2.1 million in requests for assistance.
Nordstrom said the committee would need to work relatively quickly — within a few weeks — to decide how to allocate the funds and to whom.
“The money that is allocated to the business owners, the county must transfer or write a check to the business owners [by Dec. 31],” he said.
Nordstrom said in investigating auditing procedures, the county’s audit will include a look at the committee used to oversee the funds, whether or not the public was properly notified and given an appropriate opportunity to apply for funds. Once funds are transferred from the county to the grantees, the county’s role would be fulfilled.
Committee Members Jessica Kirk and Veronica Sotelo discussed the possible need for committee members to remove themselves from decision-making on certain applications, depending on existing relationships or connections to the businesses or organizations.
Ed Bashaw, also a member of the committee, suggested the ability to discuss as a group but recuse from votes if necessary.
Nordstrom said the group had the freedom to decide the minimum and maximum awards, which applications to disqualify and so on. Some counties, he said, have decided to disqualify non-profits from the grants but Lyon County could go in another direction.
Three non-profits organizations — Emporia Senior Center, CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness and Cornerstone — were among the applications.
Some businesses, Kirk noted, were requesting assistance that was the equivalent to their yearly revenues. Committee members largely agreed that the purpose of the grant funding was to supplement lost income — not to replace annual income entirely.
With so much to consider, Maxfield said she felt like she and the rest of the committee needed more time to process information before meaningful discussions could begin.
“I feel like I cannot have an educated discussion right now because I have not looked over all of the materials fully,” she said. “Maybe we start an email thread where we can email back and forth with questions that we have before we meet again.”
Bashaw agreed.
“This may be the most rational approach to sending the money out to do the most good,” he said.
The Lyon County Economic Development Relief Committee is subject to open records guidelines and meetings are open to the public. Those interested in notification on future meetings can call the Lyon County Commission office at 620-341-3270.
