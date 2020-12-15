The Saffordville United Methodist Church will celebrate the birth of Jesus with a unique celebration.
From 6 - 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, the public is invited to a drive-thru live nativity at the church, located at 2550 YY Rd., Emporia. The idyllic church is just 11 miles west of Emporia or nine miles east of Strong City, and then 2 miles north on YY Road.
“In the year of postponements, cancellations and disappointments, this is still a time of faith, hope, love and peace as we celebrate Jesus’s birth,” said church member Tricia Schroer. “We usually do a Christmas Eve program with the little kids, and we have a lot of young kids and families in our church. It’s always kind of the highlight — the church is packed for the event. It’s just a tradition to do that. Well, of course this year, we were looking at it and realized that’s probably not a wise option.”
Schroer said the group began looking at other events they could hold safely while still inviting wider participation. With many farming and ranching families in the church, the concept of putting on a live nativity came up fairly quickly.
“There were several volunteers of, ‘Well, my daughter can bring her bucket calf,’ and, ‘We’ve got a donkey,’” Schroer said.
Then, someone had the idea of trying to find camels for the nativity, and got hooked up with an exotic animal farm in Nickerson that rents them out for events just like this.
“That’s kind of how the whole thing originated,” Schroer said. “It went from, ‘Let’s just bring our 4-H animals,’ to all of a sudden we’re having camels.”
Church members will be constructing a stable area this Sunday and getting things set up for the event next week. The drive-thru will be marked, Schroer said. One of Saffordville UMC’s organists, Travis Carmichael, will be providing music for the event which will be broadcast over radio frequencies. That frequency will be posted on the signs near the church.
“He’s so talented and he’s going to have some Christmas music,” Schroer said. “People will be able to enjoy that with their car windows up.”
Another, more celestial feature, will be aligned atop the church.
Jupiter and Saturn will reach a planetary conjunction on Dec. 21, creating a “Christmas star” in the sky. Conjunctions happen when two celestial objects appear within the same line of sight, as seen from Earth.
“We did hear that the Star of Bethlehem was gonna be (visible), the planets were gonna be aligned basically,” Schroer said. “I think it’s the night after is when you get the true star, but I think the night before it should be visible as well, and so that was just kind of the icing on the cake. Hopefully, we’ll have clear skies. That just could be really cool.”
Follow the Saffordville United Methodist Church on Facebook for updates on this event, or email saffordvilleumc@gmail.com for more information.
