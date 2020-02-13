TOPEKA — Senior Reed Slayden continued to dive his way through the Spartan record books on Thursday night.
His name also splashed on to the pages of Centennial League lore as well.
Slayden scored a 501.40 at the league's diving meet, the top mark of the day and of the last 15 years at the meet.
It toppled the previous best of 476.
Slayden's performance was the highlight for the Spartans, who placed seventh overall.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Max Paper, Cam Geitz, Andrew Wendling and Cam Kohlmeier had the highest finish in the pool, with a time of 4:07.81 good for fifth.
Piper, Wendling, Kohlmeier and Mason Harmon was sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Among the individual competitions, Wendling was seventh in the 50-yard freestyle with a finish of 24.33.
E-High will now await the announcement regarding state qualifiers to discover how many will join Slayden at next week's State Swim & Dive Championships in Topeka.
