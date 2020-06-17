Dean E Judson, 85, passed away in his home June 4, 2020.
He was born August 13, 1934 and was a lifelong Emporia, KS resident, except for his time away serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After his time in the Army, he returned to Emporia and worked with his father in numerous businesses, most notably the Emporia Bowl. He married Ann Truax in 1959. Dean was the voice of the Emporia Bowl radio program on KVOE broadcast during a dinner time slot in the late 1960’s. He was active with the Eagles club and held various elected positions during the 1960’s and 1970’s. Dean later acquired an appreciation of wine and much enjoyed a glass sitting outside on moonlit evenings.
Dean is survived by his four children, Jeffrey of Emporia, Jerald (Roberta) of Smithville, MO, Jamen (Tracy) of Emporia and Jorinda McCubbin of Sabetha, KS; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place through Midwest Cremation Society in Topeka. Memorial services will be planned for a later date.
