This opinion piece is a plea to consider the future of Social Security and Medicare. But first, let us tell you why.
The novel coronavirus, which has killed approximately 100,000 in the United States alone, has also wrecked our economy, with approximately 30 million workers filing unemployment claims, and with many businesses, both big and small, shutting down or filing for bankruptcy. The U.S. government is seeking funding to get us through the crisis, and it has already put more than $3 trillion in play.
Since so-called “nonessential” work places have been shut down for over three months, with some only recently coming back online, much help needs to be provided to those who are trying to keep their businesses going, or their workers trying to survive without income. The virus experts are also trying to get funding for needed medical equipment and supplies, including testing materials.
President Trump has recently been promoting two plans: (1) direct cash assistance to targeted industries, such air travel or the cruise industry, and (2) a tax cut. Probably both of these will be implemented before the crisis is over.
When President Trump refers to the idea of a tax cut, he often discusses modifying the 2018 income tax reform, along with a new issue, which is eliminating the payroll tax. Doing away with that tax for one year will add approximately $700 billion to $1 trillion to the national debt — more than the $700 billion that was needed to get us out of the financial crisis of 2008.
The payroll tax is essentially self-funded — not supported by the federal general fund — in that workers are assessed 6.2 percent of their income, with the employer matching with 6.2 percent. A tax is also assessed to support Medicare, which is 1.45 percent paid by both the employee and the employer. Those who are self-employed pay the total of 15.3 percent. However, there are limits. Those with higher incomes will pay on the maximum limit of $132,900 and nothing on the income beyond that. The limit for Medicare is $200,000, with the tax extending beyond that of 0.9 percent.
Not everyone pays into Social Security. At its inception, certain professions were exempted, such as the railroads with their strong unions, and some, but not all, government workers such as teachers, police and firefighters.
Those who are not exempted start paying in when they start their first jobs. Since the amount of the tax depends upon income, the retirement benefit depends upon the income earned.
The Social Security system was created in 1935, and has been popular with voters since. In a recent year, the total payment for benefits was about $906.4 billion dollars, about 21 percent of the U.S. annual federal expenditure.
Social Security is now costing the government more than it is bringing in. Published current estimates suggest that by 2035 the income will be only enough to provide about 75 percent of benefits earned today adjusted for inflation.
The fact that the current fund is running out poses a dilemma. Raising the total tax from 12.4 percent to 14.4 percent could extend the benefits at the current level for 75 years, but in the present political climate, tax increases are very unlikely.
Added to the dilemma is that almost since assuming the presidency, Mr. Trump has spoken against the need for Social Security and Medicare, and, as with food stamps and other social programs, we could do without those expenditures in order to reduce the national debt.
We encourage you to ask your representatives to NOT eliminate the payroll tax. Many in the political realm feel that workers should plan for and take care of their own retirement, but had Social Security and Medicare not been created, today’s workers would have demanded the continuation of labor unions, and consequently, higher wages. Since the current minimum wage is smaller in adjusted dollars than it was in the 1960s, many who are paid by the hour live paycheck to paycheck, with little to no job security.
We cannot permit Congress to delete these vital programs. The elimination of the payroll tax would put little extra money in the pockets of most workers, but would be a signal to the administration that it is OK to get rid of both programs. We must convince them that both Social Security and Medicare are vital programs to take us into the future.
