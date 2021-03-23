Monday marked another expansion of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan into phases 3 and 4, opening up eligibility for an estimated 600,000 Kansans across the state.
The rollout allows people between the ages of 16-64 with certain medical conditions, as well as a number of jobs to now sign-up to receive the vaccine.
The Kansas City Star reported last week that just over 560,000 people — or just under 20% of the state’s population — had received one dose of vaccine according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Kansas ranked 40th overall among states in per capita vaccine distribution according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
KDHE and Gov. Kelly’s administration doesn’t always agree with this ranking, saying there’s an issue with how the data is collected. But the fact is, we can be doing better job as a state to get people vaccinated.
Now that vaccine eligibility is opening up to more people, and Lyon County Public Health has open scheduling for appointments, there’s no better time to get your name on the list.
If you have a medical condition that puts you in phase 3 or 4? Sign up and get vaccinated.
If you have one of the jobs listed? Sign up and get vaccinated.
Over the age of 65 and didn’t get a chance before? Sign up and get vaccinated.
We all have a responsibility to each other to protect ourselves against COVID-19 to help move things in the right direction.
The vaccines are safe. They are effective. And they greatly reduce our risk for serious complications if we do end up contracting the disease.
There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not going to reach the other side and ditch the masks until we have all effectively protected ourselves.
You can make an appointment by going online to publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19.
So, roll up those sleeves, Lyon County.
It’s the least we can do.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
