Courtesy ESU Athletics
Emporia State head athletic trainer Matthew Falor has announced that Rachel Gillespie will join the Hornet Sports Medicine team as an assistant athletic trainer.
“We are excited to add Rachel to our sports medicine staff,” said Falor. “Her well-rounded experiences at a variety of levels will continue to provide a high standard of care we have for our student-athletes at Emporia State.”
A native of Englewood, Ohio, Gillespie spent the last two years at Southern Arkansas after serving on the athletic training staffs at Graceland University, University of Virginia-Wise and Northwestern Oklahoma State.
She has served as the trainer for the football program at each of her four previous stops, as well as working with wrestling and track and field at Graceland, softball at UVA-Wise and softball and women’s basketball at Northwestern Oklahoma.
At Emporia State she will work primarily with women’s basketball and softball.
“I’m excited to join the Emporia State family and hit the ground running,” said Gillespie. “I want to thank my Mulerider and Magnolia family for the past two years.”
A 2014 graduate of Miami University (Ohio) with a bachelor’s degree in athletic training, she earned her M.Ed. with an emphasis in Sports Administration and Adult Education Management and Instruction from Northwestern Oklahoma State in 2017.
Gillespie replaces Erica Engelhaupt who took a position with Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Mo., and will be working with Missouri Western.
