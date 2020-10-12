EHS cross country performed well at the El Dorado Invitational Sunday, receiving top finishes from senior Treyson True and freshman Micah Sheffy-Harris. Their efforts, along with other strong finishes, helped the Spartans to second place results in both the boys and girls varsity team competitions.
In the varsity boys 5000 meter event, True’s time of 16:23.22 was good enough for first-place as the senior crossed the finish line nearly 40 seconds ahead of Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s Mark Davied. With True up front, the Spartans earned their team finish on the strength of a number of impressive times further down the roster. Sophomore Jonathan Laudie earned ninth-place with a time of 17:37.74 with senior Samuel Gillen and junior Caden Wilson not far behind, finishing at No. 15 and 19, respectively. EHS’ Lane Wullschleger (30th), Tanner McGuire (32nd) and Shiloh Arguello (41st) rounded out the field for the Spartans.
In the boys junior varsity event, EHS juniors Tysen Haynes and Michael Shi led the way, finishing in 13th and 14th place. Not far behind were Caelan Ulrich (17th), Nathan Hollenbeck (18th) and Trevor Haynes (19th). Their efforts gave the Spartans a third-place finish behind Liberal and Newton High Schools.
In the varsity girls 5000 meter event, it was Sheffy-Harris who stole the show for EHS. The freshman torched the course to finish with a time of 21:18.13 to set the pace for the Spartans in seventh-place. And while KMC ran away with the event, strong times from seniors Taryn West (13th) and Miranda Taylor (14th), along with freshman Sofia Ruvalcaba (15th) and junior Avery Gutierrez (16th) helped EHS secure second-place. Sophomore Maryn True (26th) and freshman Lily Heinen (29th) founded out the pack for the Spartans on the day.
In the girls junior varsity event, EHS sophomore Elizabeth Willhite’s 23:57.12 finished earned her third-place to pace the Spartans. Freshmen Damia Zapata (20th) and Bonnie Gardner (26th) completed the field for EHS’ junior varsity team.
The Spartans will next compete on Oct. 17 at Highland Park.
