Kenneth Lee “Lucky”
Knight died Sunday, September
4, 2022 at St. Francis
Hospital in Wichita. He
was 73.
He was an over-the-road
truck driver, owning and
operating his own company
Knightlines Trucking.
The family will hold a
private memorial service
at a later date. Countryside
Funeral Home in Fredonia
has the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.