A new travel plaza located near Graphic Arts Road and the W. US Highway 50 roundabout is another step closer to approval after a Tuesday meeting of the Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.
Commissioners unanimously approved a request for a minor plat from Red Brick Investments to construct the travel plaza, which promises to bring restaurants, hotels, an "upscale" RV park and a strip mall.
City of Emporia Zoning Specialist Joe Foster said Red Brick Investments had requested the plat to bring easier access to the development from the interstate and the turnpike.
City of Emporia Zoning Specialist Joe Foster says the request will alter traffic flow on Martin Drive from a roundabout to a through road and connect it to the proposed travel plaza plat.
The 33.70-acre tract of land, located south of the US Highway 50 roundabout near Graphic Arts Road, was purchased in Feb. 2020 by Brown Stone 3 Development and D&J Land Development out of Topeka.
"This is part and parcel, kind of in-line with the preliminary plat that was approved by the planning commission last month," Foster said, "and because Martin Drive will extend into that parcel, that's kind of how they're connected."
Foster said the plat does fit the planning commission's subdivision regulations for lot sizes and accessibility for drainage and access control.
The plat will now go to the Emporia City Commission in April.
The planning board also approved annexation requests for properties located at 1501 E. Logan Ave., 3601 W. 6th Ave., 1503 E. Logan Ave. and South Weaver Street.
Some questions arose about whether or not the city could annex properties without the county's approval. Foster said it was possible under certain conditions — and these properties met those conditions.
"I did discuss this with the city attorney because we don't get a lot of annexations," he said. "If you look at this, it is contiguous with other city properties."
The board tabled a separate portion of the 3601 W. 6th Ave. request to revoke a conditional use permit on the property. The property formerly housed the Dynamic Discs warehouse.
"We've never revoked a conditional use permit as I understand it," Foster said. "The applicant here is just wanting to bring this in with conformity with other properties."
Foster said revoking a CUP would not need to go to the city commission, he would simply file a letter with the register of deeds with the information.
They will revisit the topic at their next meeting in April.
