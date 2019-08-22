Dale Melvin Davies, 93, passed away Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019 at his home in Reading.
He was born on November 24, 1925 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Jacob Charles and Olive Jernigan Davies. He began attending the Reading United Methodist Church as a child and continued throughout his life. Dale attended Reading High School and graduated with the Class of 1943.
Following high school, Dale attended Kansas State University where he was a member of the Farmhouse Fraternity. He and his brother Clint alternated between attending the university and working the family farm with their father until both earned college degrees.
After graduating with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Agriculture in 1953, Dale entered the United States Army and proudly served during the Korean War. Dale would receive an honorable discharge and return to Kansas taking a position with the Extension Office in Abilene. His love of home and family brought him back to Reading in the late 1950’s where he intended to carry on the family farming operation with his father and brothers.
A short time after returning home he was approached by Ben Price Sr. and offered a position at the Reading State Bank as cashier. He would go on to manage the bank for the Price family and eventually was offered the opportunity to purchase the Bank. In the summer of 2000 after 35 years of service, he sold the Bank and entered retirement.
Dale was joined in marriage to Malonne Irene Rioth on July 27, 1975 in Ottawa, Kansas.
He will live on in the hearts and memories of his wife of 44 years, Malonne Irene Davies of their home in Reading; daughters, Dawn Mae Schoepflin and husband Bruce of Osage City and Dorene Mae Davies of Olathe; a brother, Brian E. Davies of Osage City; four grandchildren; numerous extended family and a host of friends. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, J. Clinton Davies and an infant sister, Marion Irene Davies.
Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Reading United Methodist Church. Burial will follow services along side of his parents in Reading Cemetery. The family will greet friends an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Reading United Methodist Church and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
