David Morris, 69, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on March 9, 2022. He passed away at his home.
David had a great love for God, his family and his friends. He was born on August 23, 1952 in Pratt, KS to Edward and Mattie Morris. David graduated from Pratt High School, moved to Hutchinson, KS and then on to Emporia where he lived for over 40 years. He met and married Selena Scott. They later divorced.
David was the fourth born of eight children. At the age of six, he came to know Christ as his Saviour and Lord. He was loving, feisty, and ornery. He grew up on a farm where driving tractors led him to driving heavy duty equipment. He held many construction jobs and helped build the addition to Newman Hospital. He later moved into the home health field and ended his work life at Finish Line. After that, you could usually find him on a fish bank somewhere in the country.
David leaves behind four brothers, Chester Morris (JoAnn) and Alvin Morris (Kena) of Emporia and Theodore Morris (Connie) and Stanley Morris of Hutchinson, KS; one sister, Loretta Miller (Phillip) of Emporia and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, uncles, in-laws and extended family. David was preceded in death by his ex-wife; his parents; two sisters, Mae Galbreath and Christinia Currie and a nephew, Derrick Morris.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held on March 19, 2022 at 1 pm at Church of the New Covenant, 2300 E. 6th Ave., Emporia.
