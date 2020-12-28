Lyon County is continuing its decline in active cases after public health officials reported 36 new positives and 34 recoveries, Monday afternoon. This was the first report since Dec. 23, after the health department was closed for Christmas.
Overall, 3,192 cases have been reported since March, including 3,021 recoveries and 57 deaths. There are 114 active cases as of Monday, and four pending death certificates were awaiting review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Public health officials were still urging the community to follow guidelines, even as numbers decline.
"As our active cases decline from our November peak, we encourage you to continue to follow public health guidelines to protect yourself and your family from the novel coronavirus," they said in a post to social media. "While it might seem like there are fewer cases, we are still have more than the highest numbers of summer. Gathering indoors with people outside of your home is highly risky. Wear a mask. Maintain a social distance from others of at least six feet."
Monday's report came as Gov. Laura Kelly's office released plans for the governor's office to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shot this week.
Kelly plans to get a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday as part of a larger plan to give shots to selected Kansas officials so that state government can continue to operate during the pandemic.
The Democratic governor confirmed her plans Monday during an impromptu interview at the Statehouse following a ceremony marking the weeklong Kwanzaa celebration of African-American heritage. She told The Associated Press last week that the state was looking at giving shots to people in state agencies, the Republican-controlled Legislature and the state court system.
The state so far has concentrated on vaccinating health care workers. Kelly's staff has repeatedly said that she will get vaccinated when it was "her turn."
"That would be my turn," she said. "I will get vaccinated on Wednesday."
Kelly said she would get the first of two vaccine shots during a news conference and added, chuckling, "You can have the thrill of your life."
Kelly's husband, first gentleman and Dr. Ted Daughety, received the first of two coronavirus vaccine shots last week. He is a pulmonologist and sleep disorder specialist who came out of retirement earlier this month help screen patients at a clinic awaiting surgery for COVID-19 and other diseases.
Statewide, KDHE reported an increase of 6,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its first update since Dec. 23, pushing the statewide total to 216,062.
Officials said the death total grew by 41 to 2,548 and hospitalizations increased by 133 to 6,568 since the outbreak started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.