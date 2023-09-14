A chemical spill at Graves Drug Store briefly closed the 600 block of Commercial Street Thursday afternoon.
According to scanner traffic, the spill involved a mason-sized jar of material. The scene was cleared shortly after emergency crews arrived on scene.
Battalion Chief Tony Fuller with the Emporia Fire Department said a media release would be sent out later this evening.
