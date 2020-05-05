Lyon County Public Health announced 40 new recoveries and 9 more test positives Tuesday, bringing the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 305.
The county now has 161 active cases, 144 total recoveries and two reported deaths.
The health department reported that 44 tests were administered Monday — meaning 20 percent of those tested came back as confirmed cases.
Overall, Kansas reported 213 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday — a 4 percent increase — with large numbers being reported in communities with meatpacking plants.
There are now 5,458 total cases statewide, though the actual number is thought to be higher because of limited testing and because people can be infected without showing symptoms.
Four counties with meat packing plants — Lyon, Seward, Ford and Finney — have a combined 2,258 confirmed cases, about 41 percent of the state's total.
COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, particularly for older people or people with existing medical conditions, but most infected people have mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within a few weeks.
As I am sure many have heard, people of "color" are being harder hit than other people. It is just a fact: https://www.kff.org/coronavirus-policy-watch/growing-data-underscore-communities-color-harder-hit-covid-19/ Thus, it makes sense that the meat industry in KS counties is getting hit harder than the other areas. Socio-economic reasons appear to be a big issue in those cases. It seems that "older adults" are considered more at risk since so many of them have underlying conditions, so I am not sure it is fair to just say that "older" is such a risk factor. Many younger people have more risk due to obesity, being smokers, and in general not taking care of their health - and yep, I'm one of the "older" that the news constantly say is "doomed" by having lived this long! My advice is care about your health before the next "virus" comes a knockin' at the door for best results!
