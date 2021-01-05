The Emporia State women's basketball game at Northwest Missouri scheduled for Saturday in Maryville, Mo. has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bearcat women's program and will be made up at a later date.
Northwest Missouri's game against Washburn on Thursday has also been postponed.
The Hornets are currently 4-1 on the season. As of Tuesday afternoon, Emporia State's games at Missouri Western on Thursday have not been affected. The Hornet men's game at #1 Northwest Missouri on Saturday Maryville is also still on as scheduled, with tip-off moved to 2:00 p.m. in Bearcat Arena.
