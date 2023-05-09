Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Emporia area Tuesday afternoon, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and in some cases, downing trees.
Lori Torres of Olpe shared a photo of a large downed tree in Olpe Tuesday afternoon. Hail was reported in parts of Lyon and Chase counties, with wind speeds reaching as high as 80 mph in Overbrook in Osage County.
(1) comment
80 mph? That's...unbelievable. I hope everyone in this storm's wake is safe.
