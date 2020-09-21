Although things looked quite a bit different this time around, Saturday marked the completion of another successful Make a Joyful Noise 5K event for members of the New Life Christian Church.
Traditionally, the race has provided participants with an opportunity to run side-by-side with their peers, simultaneously enjoying encouraging worship music and other songs performed by several live musicians throughout the course. With mass gathering limits and other recommended health procedures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, however, organizers said their typical arrangement became much less practical.
“We had been watching the situation, and the numbers just kept going up,” said Organizer Melissa Herring. “Since we wanted to give participants plenty of notice, we went ahead and made the decision back in August to cancel the in-person race. We just didn’t feel confident that we were going to be able host all the people it requires to run the race in a safe way with the gathering limit being 45 at the time.”
In seeing numerous other events and activities adopting the same format during the pandemic, Herring elected to move the 5K to an online setting, allowing runners from all over the Emporia area and as far as Colorado to get in on the action.
“Saturday was really the culmination, but we’ve actually had people sending in their results for weeks now ...” Herring said. “We have a lot of different people participate from all ages and abilities, so we told people that they could finish the race in separate chunks if they wanted to, but I think everybody so far has done the whole thing at once which is impressive. They’ll take a screenshot of whatever fitness ap they’re using and then send the time to us. We’ve been posting all those on our Facebook page so we can cheer everyone on, in a sense.”
She even commissioned several local musicians beforehand to create a lengthy backing soundtrack for runners.
“I just really want to say ‘thank you’ to all the great area musicians that provided their talents for this event again. They either recorded themselves or allowed me to record them, and I was able to compile them into one big file and send it to people that registered for the race. It was so awesome. We ended up with about two and a half hours of music.”
Registration for next year’s 5K is already live, and forms can be accessed online at www.active.com/emporia-ks/running/distance-running-races/make-a-joyful-noise-5k-2021?fbclid=IwAR1hSgzFMtoqt9u5eYtUQck-RJekAZLReRVwJ9izOqTN7geihDoItI_Z1uA or through the Make a Joyful Noise 5k Facebook page, @makeajoyfulnoise5k. Those who register by the end of the day Monday will receive $10 off on the usual $25 entry fee.
“It’s really something special and unique that I think everyone with an interest in running should try at least once,” Herring said. “You don’t have to worry about being the best, just having fun.”
