The Emporia Public Library is inviting the community out for its annual Breakfast with Santa next week.
From 9 - 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa and Mrs. Clause will be available for pictures at the library, 110 E. Sixth Ave. A continental breakfast will be served.
Keep little hands busy with themed craft stations and games, and enjoy live holiday music. Every child will receive a free book to take home, thanks to the generous support of the Emporia Arts Council and the David Traylor Zoo.
For more information, please call 620-340-6462 or visit emporialibrary.org.
