Edward L. Baillod, 81, of Emporia, Kansas died Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
He was born November 20, 1940 in Emporia the son of Alfred E. and Una Mae (Crumb) Baillod. Edward attended the Grace United Methodist Church in Emporia.
Edward is survived by his sister, Paula Standley of Emporia; nieces, Robin Emley of Emporia, Rhonda (Emley) Rupe and husband Neal of Enid, Oklahoma; great-nieces, Jordan Frederiksen and husband Dylan, Jenna Peterson, Janae Wayman and husband Matt; and great-great nephews, Maverick Frederiksen and Miles Frederiksen.
Cremation is planned. No services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com.
