Ellen Marie (McNabb) Leone entered into heavenly rest Thursday, October 21, 2021 at her home surrounded by family in Emporia, KS. She was 70.
Ellen was born December 1, 1950 in St. Mary’s hospital in Emporia, KS. She grew up on a farm in Waverly, KS. After graduating from Waverly High School in 1968, she attended Bob Jones University where she accepted Christ as her personal Savior on January 20, 1969.
In 1974, Ellen met her husband, Joseph C. Leone, they were married on May 27, 1976. Joe and Ellen were married for 45 years.
Ellen worked in children’s ministry and daycare at Boulevard Baptist Church in Greenville, SC. She also worked for Oliver B. Greene Ministries in Greenville, SC.
Ellen moved back to Waverly, KS in May, 1990 and lived there for 17 years. While living in Waverly she served her community by working for Mid-America Nutrition where she delivered meals and drove the bus for senior citizens in Burlington, KS. She also served the Waverly community by working the concession stands for sporting events. She moved to Emporia, KS in July, 2007.
Ellen is preceded in death by her dad, Eldee McNabb; mother, Reta Lois Rudolph McNabb. She is survived by her husband, Joseph C. Leone; her six children and their spouses, Christine, JD (Shinhee), Patrick (Roselyn), Michael, Ben (Kara), and John (Hitomi); 21 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Charter Funerals, Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Melvern Cemetery in Melvern, KS.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request all donations be made out to either, Tim Tutton Family Memorial Fund - bym.org, or Wounded Warrior Project – woundedwarriorproject.org. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
