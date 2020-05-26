ALLEN, KS - Joseph Henry Nordling, 77, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home on his farm.
He was born February 14, 1943, at Wichita, the son of Raymond L. and Ellen (Anderson) Nordling. He graduated from Osage City high school in 1961 and served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 11 years attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.
He was a member of Robert Heizer Post #198 of the American Legion.
Joseph married Carolyn Margaret Magers on June 4, 1967 at the Beagle Methodist Church. Later that same year, they joined the Osage City Presbyterian Church where he remained an active and supportive member for the rest of his life.
Joseph worked in the family business Nordling Motors from 1961-2010. He completed numerous trainings and certifications as a mechanic, and had been an ASE Certified Mechanic for decades.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn of the home; two sons, David A. Nordling, Long Beach, California and his wife Kathleen, and Lawrence E. Nordling, Roeland Park, Kansas and his wife Yoly; two grandchildren, Joseph M. Nordling and Sophia E. Nordling, Roeland Park; a sister, Jane Rushing and her husband Kenneth of Drake, Colorado; a sister-in-law, Helen (Rose) Nordling of Erlander, Kentucky; and several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand nephews.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Thomas R. Nordling, Sr.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Osage City. Memorial contributions can be made to Robert Heizer Post #198 of the American Legion to be used to support Boys State and Girls State, and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N 6th St., Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
