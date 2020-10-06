Like many other students looking to find their niche, Kathleen Centlivre chose to focus on completing general education courses at Emporia State University in 1991.
Eventually, she would find a spark of passion thanks to an especially-dedicated professor.
“The class that changed everything for me was financial accounting ...” she said. “I don’t know what would’ve happened if I had a different professor, but the professor — Candace Wright — was so fantastic that it made me really start thinking that accounting was something I wanted to explore. I declared my major pretty soon after that. By that point, I was so far along that accounting and finance classes were really the only ones I had to take in order to graduate.”
The move proved to be the right fit. Centlivre has made a career out of pursuing a niche in finance.
Over the course of the last two decades, Agler & Gaeddert CPA Kathleen (Alexander) Centlivre’s trademark attention to detail and willingness to keep learning has allowed her to excel in a field that was once entirely off her radar.
Centlivre moved to the Chase County-area in the early 1980s when her parents purchased what is now known as the Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home. She remained in the community throughout her teenage years, learning alongside her two younger brothers in the public school system until her graduation from Chase County High School. Just one year after earning her diploma, Centlivre married her longtime sweetheart, Jeffrey, (whom she thanks for “sticking with her” after all these years) and set her sites towards continuing her education.
And to think, she could have ended up in education.
“When I started, I was pretty set on elementary education, but that only lasted about one semester,” Centlivre recalled. “I took an elementary education class for math, and it was one where you had to take an eighth-grade equivalency test to stay in the class.
“Well, I passed, but only about a third of the rest of the class did. I was just so frustrated with that, and it sort of made me realize I didn’t have the patience required to be a teacher. If I couldn’t be patient with college students, I don’t know how I would’ve been able to remain patient with younger kids.”
After the initial semesters of uncertainty, Centlivre graduated with highest honors, receiving Summa Cum Laude distinction in May of 1997 for completing her coursework with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Having worked at Emporia State Bank as a student, her next goal — after taking care of her newborn daughter, Kaitlin — was finding a larger role in the field of accounting.
“Kennedy and Coe, LLC out of Pratt hired me almost right out of school and I worked at the office there, which I absolutely loved, but my husband still worked at Dolly Madison here in town,” Centlivre said. “He didn’t really have any opportunities for employment down there. So, I was pretty much a single parent during the week, and he would come down on his days off. That got really old after about 18 months, so I started looking for another, closer job.”
Centlivre’s first day at Agler & Gaeddert came in February 1999 as she began assisting the organization with taxes and audits. Shifting focus primarily to taxes throughout her first decade at the firm — a decade which saw her become one of Agler & Gaeddert’s most senior and respected employees — a new avenue opened in 2011.
“We started having some fraud cases come our way and I just really felt like if we were starting to do those, that I wanted to get certified, especially if I ever need to appear in court,” Centlivre said. “I went and got my certification with the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners in 2013 and I’ve done several of those now, but it’s kind of something I handle on a need-be basis. It’s not a steady thing, but when I handle those, it’s something where I have to drop everything else going on.”
“It’s really interesting, but it’s very, very intense work, too. These people usually have a lot of stuff on the line, and they’re usually in a bad place. It can even be kind of sad sometimes, but you kind of have to keep that mindset of a detective ... You have to not only figure out what someone did on the surface, but also be able to get inside their head a bit and figure out why they did it ... Another thing about it is, I really don’t even get to see the end result of my work until much later, if at all. Things get turned over to the police and the county attorney, and that all takes a while. I’ve even had ones that I need to turn over to other, larger agencies, it really just depends on who someone stole from.”
Now a shareholder of Agler & Gaeddert — a distinction which she earned in 2016 — Centlivre has no plans to change her role despite times of added stress. By utilizing her mother’s constant encouragement and passed-down work ethic, she’s grown to manage any pressing worries by focusing on her hobby of yoga, taking care of her family’s rescue dogs and using her Sundays to cheer on the Dallas Cowboys. Centlivre also takes great pride in watching her three children continue to grow, seeing them as reflections of herself while she was still deciding her passions and goals in life.
“By the time I had started my professional career, I was really fortunate to say that I didn’t have to worry about a lot of the sexism and other negative things women in my field dealt with in the past,” she recalled. “When I would take over clients from some of our male employees that retired, I did get a bit of reaction, but it was more because I was young rather than that I was a woman … The culture in my field and the culture in the workforce at large is continuing to change, I think.
“Speaking personally, I sort of tend to wait for things to come to me and to wait for people to recognize that I should be given more opportunities … When I sometimes speak [in accounting classes] at ESU, I don’t really see those students as having the same problem ... The younger generation asks for what they want, they point out things they do well and they know what they’re worth. I think that attitude is going to be what carries a lot of younger people to succeed in the future, and it’s exciting to see.”
