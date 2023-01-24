An Olathe man was transported to Newman Regional Health Monday evening after he was struck by a pickup truck in the crosswalk at 15th and Merchant.
According to Emporia Police Department Captain Lisa Hayes, Larry Hartup, 78, of Emporia was traveling southbound on Merchant St. when he struck William Hillyer, 21, of Olathe.
According to EPD, Hillyer was using the lighted crosswalk. The strobes were engaged at the time of the collision.
Hillyer was transported to NRH with non-life-threatening injuries. Hartup and his passenger had no apparent injuries.
First responders were called to the accident, near Emporia State University, around 6:50 p.m.
Hartup has been cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.