Courtesy ESU Athletics
Emporia State improved to 5-0-0 on the spring season with a 1-0 win over Northwest Missouri on Sunday afternoon on the ESU Pitch.
Emporia State took the wind, which was blowing at 20 mph out of the south most of the afternoon, to start the match. They had several scoring opportunities before Gabby Crowell picked off a goal kick and sent a cross to Mackenzie Dimarco in front of the goal with 21:58 left in the half for a 1-0 lead.
The Hornets would take the 1-0 lead into the half. They had several chances to add to the lead while going against the wind. With just over 24 minutes left Hannah Woolery hit the cross bar and Erica Self’s rebound went just over the goal. Then with just under 20 minutes remaining an offside call on a free kick nullified a goal.
Dimarco had a break away with under 15 minutes left and the Bearcat keeper Alexis Serna Castillo came out of the box to challenge and knocked her over, resulting in a red card. The resulting free kick by Ashlynn Lakin sailed over the goal and the Hornets were able to play out the remaining 14:34 for the 1-0 win.
Jillian Patton played the entire match in goal for Emporia State to record her second shutout of the season. Dimarco’s goal was her fifth in five matches this spring.
Emporia State is back in action on Thursday, April 8 at Fort Hays State. Kick-off in Hays, Kan. is set for 6 p.m.
