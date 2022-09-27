To ESU, my Alma Mater, Emporia and my community,
I find it difficult to see what is happening to you, to us. I am not versed in language that treats humanity as a transaction. I am not versed in the language of profit over people. I only know the language of community.
My words would ring hollow if I said I understood the fear and anger of those whose positions are lost. My words would not resonate in the hearts of students who came to ESU following their dreams and desires. My words cannot sustain the economy that would be threatened were ESU to fail to be the asset it is to Emporia, Kansas and the world.
So, I won’t speak to fears, angers, challenges to dreams and desires and a threatened economy. I will speak to you ESU, my Alma Mater, Emporia and my community.
1. You are not a transaction. You are a wonderful gift to this community and to the world.
2. You hold the power to keep ESU, Emporia and community a wonderful place to live.
3. You have an educational system in place to create jobs for the now and the future.
4. You know what dedication to community means and have shown it again and again.
5. You are not a product to fill a Coke machine.
6. You are a nursing school ready to help spread healthcare throughout the state.
7. You are a technical college ready to embrace solar and wind energy for the future.
8. You are a four-year university providing teachers, thinkers, artists, entrepreneurs.
9. You are ESU, my Alma Mater.
10. You are Flint Hills Technical College.
11. You are Emporia.
12. You are my community.
And, you are so much more.
Mic McGuire
ESU Graduate, 1978
