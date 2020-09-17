Merideth Crespo of Wichita, Kansas died September 14, 2020. She was 69.
She was an illustrator.
A visitation will take place from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary in Wichita which has the arrangements.
Merideth Crespo of Wichita, Kansas died September 14, 2020. She was 69.
She was an illustrator.
A visitation will take place from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary in Wichita which has the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.