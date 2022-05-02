A grand opening for the new city pickleball courts and park, located at 1801 Rural St., will be held on at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15.
Mayor Becky Smith will be on hand to welcome the public and officially dedicate Reeble Park, which is named in honor of longtime residents and area-wide philanthropists Jane and Barney Reeble.
The Reebles established the Reeble Foundation in 1992. Through the foundation, they have supported everything from the Salvation Army and Red Cross to schools, public education and post-high school education and technical training, and most recently, a significant contribution to this project. Other local donors and citizens who assisted with this project will also be recognized.
Immediately following the dedication, Lucy Kovalova, of Wichita, will speak about pickleball skills and strategies. Kovalova is a native of Slovakia and is currently the No. 2 ranked woman in the world in Mixed Doubles, and tied with her partner, Simone Jardim for No. 1 in Women’s Doubles.
Kovalova came to the United States to play collegiate tennis for Wichita State. She played No. 1 doubles for the Shockers for four years. In 2016, she made the switch to pickleball and immediately became a top player in the sport. In 2018, Kovalova won the Women’s Triple Crown at the USA Pickleball National Championships. Kovalova’s day job is at a country club in Wichita, where she teaches pickleball and tennis.
After Kovalova speaks, she will hold a Pickleball Exhibition, and then the public will be invited to play. Kovalova will rotate through the courts to assist players with their pickleball skills. This is an inclusive event, free and open to the public. Guests are asked to bring chairs and their pickleball paddles and balls if they want to play. Refreshments will be provided.
