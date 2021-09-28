Norman Conrad Anders, of Emporia, entered into rest while surrounded by family in his home late Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Norman was born February 10, 1937 in Kansas City, Kansas to Magnus Conrad and Geneva Catherine (Mock) Anders. He served in the Army then graduated from K-State in 1961. During his Peace Corps mission in Ecuador, Norman married the love of his life, Germania Macrina Palomino on June 19, 1970. Together they raised a beautiful family of three children.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Magnus and Geneva Anders and brother, Duane Anders. He is survived by his wife, Macrina of the home; daughter, Geneva “Gigi” King of Emporia, KS; sons, Juan Conrad Anders of Emporia, and Brent Anthony (and wife, Nelli) Anders of Armenia; 6 grandchildren, Joel Conrad Anders, Ryan Bolivar Anders, Jeremy Daniel Anders, Eva Macrina Anders, Lilith Violet Anders, and Karim Gianluka King; 4 great grandchildren, Lennyx Anders, Maverick Anders, Jaylah Anders, and Ragner Conrad Anders.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Charter Funerals. The Funeral Service will be officiated by Pastor Adam Reichart at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church with burial to follow at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
