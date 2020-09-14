All of Emporia State’s athletic programs have returned to team athletic activities as Monday, the university announced via a press release Monday evening. MIAA fall sports competitions, which include football, tennis, volleyball, soccer and cross country remain postponed.
On-field team activities were previously shut down following a cluster of COVID-19 outbreaks on campus, with at least five student-athletes testing positive for the virus earlier this month. While athletic activities were postponed, student-athletes still took part in activities such as team meetings. After a number of programs resumed on Saturday, all of ESU's teams returned on Monday.
"I appreciate that our student-athletes are committed to their own health and safety as well as the rest of our campus," ESU President Allison D. Garrett said in the press release. "The coaches, trainers and everyone in our Athletic Department worked hard to bring practices and other activities back for our athletes."
Upon returning, student-athletes will take part in daily self-assessments and those who test positive for COVID-19 will only return after they have been released by Lyon County Public Health and cleared by a team physician.
