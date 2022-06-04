The Emporia Gazette
The 2022 edition of Unbound Gravel Magazine, celebrating all things gravel, is out now.
The free magazine is produced by The Emporia Gazette and showcases the people behind the race as well as those who ride it.
The cover story follows pro cyclist Alison Tetrick, who as of press time holds the record as the fastest woman to complete Unbound at 11:41:40. She decided to give back to the Emporia community this year instead of focusing on winning another medal.
“I really love Emporia and the community,” she said in an interview for Unbound Gravel Magazine. “And during the pandemic, I was looking at ways that I could give back to the community.”
Other stories include celebrations of those working to increase diversity in the cycling world. Historically a white male-dominated sport, Mitchell Williams has worked to change that with the formation of the Major Taylor Cycling Club of Kansas City. His goal? To provide an entry point for people of color into the sport.
“I like helping people to achieve their goals, seeing them fulfilled, and that makes me happy,” he said in an interview for the magazine. “So that’s why I do this.”
Want to learn more about the Life Time Grand Prix? You can read all about it in Unbound Gravel Magazine. The Grand Prix has 60 elite cyclists vying for a $250,000 prize purse, as they compete in six races around the country. Unbound Gravel is the second race in the Grand Prix.
Riders in the Unbound Gravel races received hard copies of the magazine in their check-in packets, but you can view the digital edition online at www.emporiagazette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.