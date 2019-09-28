Special to The Gazette
The Strong City Preservation Alliance invites the community to the first ever Black Tie Affair at the 1900 Theater in Strong City at 5 p.m. Oct. 12.
Casual dress is recommended for the evening, but a black tie is required (please be creative). The event will feature live music, dinner catered by Casa Ramos and a live auction to benefit restoration of the historic theater.
Tickets are $50 each and may be purchased from Strong City Preservation Alliance Board Members Kay Lauer, Justin Garr, Tom or Angie Thompson, Marilyn McComber, Elena Rettiger Lincoln and Ross MacTaggart or by emailing preservestrongcity@gmail.com.
Board member Kay Lauer is spearheading the event for the Alliance.
“Really, this event is our organization’s kick off to a new era in the restoration efforts for this historic theater,” Lauer said. “With architectural drawings on the way, we are focused on getting the community energized and excited about the future of this important piece of our community’s history. Please come out on Oct. 12 to support the restoration of the theater.”
The Strong City Preservation Alliance, Inc. is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve, restore and protect the historic environment within Strong City. The alliance has played an active role in supporting the preservation of the built history of Strong City. For the opera house/auditorium/theater, this group has:
• Organized the removal of trash and the recycling of material stored in the building.
• Successfully submitted a grant to replace the roof and stabilize the walls of the structure.
• Raised money to tuck point the stone walls.
• Raised money to paint and repair the soffits.
• Held other community fundraising efforts to support the theater project.
All of the Black Tie Affair proceeds will benefit the restoration of the 1900 theater.
