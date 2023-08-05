Special to The Gazette
The select-the-theme contest during the 2022 Summertime In The Ozarks Convention to adopt the 2023 theme swept in a storm of ideas.
Nevertheless, the Summertime Committee weathered the decision-making process well and found ‘Serenity in the Storm’ the anchor for the 2023 Al-Anon Annual Summertime in the Ozarks Convention in Eureka Springs, Ark., Aug. 18-20.
This annual convention began as a local initiative in 2012 by members of two Al-Anon Family Groups in Eureka Springs. They are the Eureka Springs AFG, established in July 1972, and the 10 a.m. Coffee Break Women AFG, launched in June 2009. The one-day conference has grown to a three-day affair.
The pioneering members saw two clear benefits that would augment the success of Summertime in the Ozarks. First is the venue of Eureka Springs, a well-publicized vacation destination. Second is the well-established Springtime in the Ozarks, an Alcoholics Anonymous Convention that drew as many as two thousand members nationwide.
Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 9th Annual Summertime in the Ozarks Al-Anon Convention, with AA participation, was suspended for 2020 and 2021. The committee remained faithful to the event and kept working towards its reopening, which occurred in August 2022.
Al-Anon will hold the 10th Summertime in the Ozarks Convention from Aug. 18-20, at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks and Convention Center, 207 W. Van Buren (Hwy 62), Eureka Springs, Arkansas 72632. Accommodations information and reservations can be made by calling 479-253-9768. Please make your reservation as soon as possible.
Save $5 per registration and pay only $30 with an early bird discount by registering before Aug. 11 at midnight. Following Aug. 11, registration is $35 for Aug. 18-20. Alateen registration fee is two dollars.
Visit their website at www.summertimeintheozarks.org to register online, print a paper registration form or contact your district or group representative for registration forms. Connect with kimballvickie@gmail.com with your questions or concerns.
In addition to the fantastic slate of Al-Anon, Alateen, and AA speakers in English and Spanish, there will be workshops and fellowship time. Also, there are drawings for elaborate baskets before each speaker. Of course, door prizes are also available. Assuredly, the wonderful city of Eureka Springs offers many exciting and engaging activities and places to dine.
Find your ‘Serenity in the Storm’ of this 2023 summer at the Al-Anon Summertime in the Ozarks.
